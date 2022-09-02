 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Other View: Why continue defending an ex-president whose actions are indefensible?

Violent insurrectionists

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

 JOHN MINCHILLO, AP

Once again, the single biggest obstacle preventing Republican leaders from defending former President Donald Trump is former President Donald Trump. He has made a defense nearly impossible this time with his unlawful storage of top-secret and other government-owned documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. None of the standard defenses alleging intricate Democratic plots seem to work, and top Republicans might be getting to the point where they’re willing to stop trying to explain Trump anymore.

One indication was Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt’s appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday. Blunt made a lame attempt to answer questions by questioning the timing of the FBI search of Trump’s estate and suggesting that this was all a Democratic ploy to sway the upcoming midterm elections. When pressed, Blunt conceded: “I understand he turned over a lot of documents. He should have turned over all of them. I imagine he knows that very well now as well.”

Blunt added, “What I wonder about is why this could go on for almost two years and, less than 100 days before the election, suddenly we’re talking about this rather than the economy or inflation. ... Why hadn’t we heard anything about this, in fact, if the administration was concerned that there was a national security problem?”

Informed Americans know by now that the Justice Department and National Archives had been trying for 19 months to recover sensitive documents that Trump took from the White House. None of the documents — not a single page — belonged to him. Federal law requires all records to be handed over to the National Archives by the end of every administration. When an ex-president (and potential candidate) refuses to abide by the law and relinquish government documents, including some whose discovery by spies could put U.S. intelligence assets in danger, that probably matters more than inflation and the economy as a voter concern.

Trump knew he had to turn them over because the Justice Department had warned him about the dangers and ultimately had to issue a subpoena when he refused. Sources told The New York Times that Trump responded in reference to the documents, “They’re mine.”

Trump also knew the vulnerabilities at Mar-a-Lago, where foreign visitors are frequent and the unguarded basement storage area presented an open invitation for spies. That’s why Blunt conceded that Trump knows he should have turned over the documents. What Blunt didn’t acknowledge is that Trump was breaking the law and obstructing justice.

What matters perhaps more than inflation and the economy is that a man was so obsessed with power and privilege that he would ignore the law, obstruct justice and put U.S. intelligence assets at risk. If Republican leaders like Blunt can no longer defend him, then maybe now is the time to cut their losses and let the facts speak for themselves.

