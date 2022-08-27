Other View: When politicians take aim at reporters, they're also aiming at news consumers

Democracy in America has experienced a fundamental change in recent years, but the news-consuming public might not have noticed. That’s because the specific goal of new-style politicians — Democrats as well as Republicans — is to manipulate coverage by shutting out prying journalists and treating the news media as the enemy.

Consider a new political ad by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, in which he mimics Tom Cruise in “Top Gun,” wearing a leather flight jacket and playing like he’s some kind of maverick military commander. Dubbing himself “Top Gov,” DeSantis stages all kinds of fake attacks and maneuvers — not against his political opponents but against what he terms the “liberal corporate media.” The ad touches on none of the politically problematic issues of the day — abortion rights, gun control, immigration, inflation, Russian aggression or Iranian nukes — because the goal is to make news coverage the issue.

For years, Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, has refused every interview request by this Editorial Board. Our mission has been singular: to get her to discuss those politically problematic issues. But apparently that’s the last thing she wants. Answering questions means being accountable to the public. It’s far easier to declare the news media as the enemy and avoid answers altogether.

She’s far from alone. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush (all Democrats) and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley also refuse interview requests. They say that we won’t treat them fairly — that is, give them favorable coverage. They know we will ask uncomfortable questions. So it’s far easier to declare us the enemy, make us the campaign issue, and thus avoid talking about the real issues altogether.

For all their complaints about news media bias, remarkably, it’s both Republicans and Democrats who are complaining.

In Ohio, Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance organized a rally featuring DeSantis, a likely presidential candidate. When the Cleveland Plain Dealer sought to cover the event last Friday, organizers imposed a list of ridiculous conditions: Photographers had to submit their work for approval. Audience members couldn’t be interviewed without organizers’ permission. Reporters were not allowed to interview attendees in their hotel rooms. As our Friday op-ed by Plain Dealer Editor Chris Quinn notes, such conditions are unacceptable.

The problem is that attempts by politicians to shape and mold the coverage results in no coverage at all. No photos. No quotes. And it’s the news-consuming public that winds up suffering, especially when voters try to make informed decisions before heading to the polls. No coverage helps cowardly politicians because the last thing they want is to see their mistakes in headlines or to be held accountable for their failures.

When they label the news media as the enemy, what they’re actually doing is declaring news consumers as the enemy. When the Top Gov aims his guns at journalists, he’s really aiming at you.