Other view: What's So Hard to Grasp About U.S. Elections Being Decided by Americans?

Then there was Ukraine. The White House’s own summary of Trump’s “perfect” phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy — “We need you to do us a favor, though.” — established that, yes, Trump tried to leverage military aid to a besieged ally in exchange for personal political gain. Trump released the money only after the scheme was revealed, though he continued calling on Ukraine and others to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Congressional Republicans who looked at all this and concluded it wasn’t impeachable will be judged by history, but the failure of federal law in this case is a judgment that’s easy to make right now. Current law prohibits campaigns from accepting money or any other “thing of value” from a foreign national. Does a sitting president pressing a foreign government to create a political scandal against an opponent fall under that law? It’s debatable — but it should be a specifically outlawed act in any case. Does any American seriously believe otherwise?

Apparently so. House Democrats have passed measures to do just that, but they have been shelved without so much as a hearing in the Senate. Those House Democrats should pass them again — and again — and dare the Republican-dominated Senate to keep slapping them down right up until Election Day. If even the simple proposition that American elections should be decided by Americans is now too problematic for Trump’s Senate Republican captives to support, that should become an election issue in itself.

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

