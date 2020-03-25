Other view: We Survive This Crisis by Putting Others First

The American people are the government. They elect it and fund it. That means we cannot simply look to state, federal and local governments as a solution to the coronavirus. We must also look directly at ourselves, our families, our friends, our colleagues, our churches, our neighborhoods and our social circles as the solution to surviving the pandemic intact.

To help guide and inspire us, nothing seems more fitting than the observation written by The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in his 1963 book “Strength to Love.”

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. The true neighbor will risk his position, his prestige, and even his life for the welfare of others,” King wrote.

Able-bodied neighbors will contact people in their communities who have lost their jobs, shuttered their businesses, have limited mobility, have infants, are in poor health or elderly, disabled, or otherwise challenged in ways that exacerbate the hardships of the pandemic. They will offer comfort and assistance, and ask what they can do while avoiding direct contact and maintaining a safe social distance. The strong will help the weak; the rich will help the poor.