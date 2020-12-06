Other View: We Should Marvel at the Promise of New Vaccines

She went on to question whether health experts would get the final say on the safety of the vaccine.

“If past is prologue, that they will not, that will be muzzled, they will be suppressed, they will be sidelined because he’s looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days, and he’s grasping for whatever he can get to pretend that he has been a leader on this issue, when he has not,” Harris said.

She also raised doubts about whether she would take a vaccine. “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump. And it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about. I will not take his word for it,” Harris said.

As we noted at the time and repeatedly, the warnings about the release of some sort of “Trump vaccine” were just fearmongering meant to scare up votes and downplay legitimate progress on the vaccine front.

The process has been playing out exactly as it is supposed to. Pharmaceutical companies have been testing their vaccines on large groups of 30,000 people. When there have been medical issues detected with participants, the trials have even been paused to investigate whether the issues could be tied to the vaccine.