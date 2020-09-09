Other View: Vital Lessons We Can Learn During an Unusual Labor Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of the American worker. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century at a time when the nation’s workers symbolized a vitality and strength that we sometimes lose sight of.

If the 2020 pandemic has taught us anything besides about the fragility of life, it should have shown us the importance of work. As we mark the end of what has been a memorable summer with Labor Day, it is obvious that work is at the core of our American way of life.

Back in March when the nation’s state governors ordered businesses to shutter, it also stopped our economy in its tracks. As essential workers continued to plod to their jobs and the fortunate rest of us worked from home, lives were changed. Some may have been changed forever.

That ‘nine to five’ we sometimes took for granted or even resented emerged as something more. What we do for a living really is more than just a job. Those who were furloughed or laid off were at the center of a domino effect. Bills and financial obligations did not stop. For many devastation was looming. By May 2020 unemployment grew to 14.7%.