Other View: Vital Lessons We Can Learn During an Unusual Labor Day

Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of the American worker. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century at a time when the nation’s workers symbolized a vitality and strength that we sometimes lose sight of.
If the 2020 pandemic has taught us anything besides about the fragility of life, it should have shown us the importance of work. As we mark the end of what has been a memorable summer with Labor Day, it is obvious that work is at the core of our American way of life.
Back in March when the nation’s state governors ordered businesses to shutter, it also stopped our economy in its tracks. As essential workers continued to plod to their jobs and the fortunate rest of us worked from home, lives were changed. Some may have been changed forever.
That ‘nine to five’ we sometimes took for granted or even resented emerged as something more. What we do for a living really is more than just a job. Those who were furloughed or laid off were at the center of a domino effect. Bills and financial obligations did not stop. For many devastation was looming. By May 2020 unemployment grew to 14.7%.
The American worker who symbolizes that elusive American dream was threatened. We have all heard the statistic that an average American family doesn’t have $400 in case of an emergency. The emergency came and that theory was proven true.
About 16 million Americans are self-employed, according to BLS data from July of this year. The impact of the virus on the self-employed is greater: Many have had to close their businesses and still struggle to reopen.
Now as we enter a period of recovery and a possible return to a new normal, it is important to acknowledge that work is vital to life. We sometimes concentrate on avoiding work, expecting handouts to subsidize our lives. Prior to COVID-19 there has been a steady push for a higher minimum wage, forcing some businesses to make cutbacks. We forget how essential work is.
How we recover is still undetermined. But we will recover. Recent unemployment figures show the numbers are improving. This is a time to remember that American worker who:
- Stands in assembly lines to bring us the products we need
- Deliveries to our homes, whether it’s mail or packages, in all types of conditions
- Risks their lives to keep us secure such as firefighters, soldiers, EMTs and yes, police officers
Today more than ever we should understand the importance of these who labor across the nation and celebrate their remarkable contributions.
