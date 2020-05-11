Other view: Virus theatens Chinese Communist Party's imperial dreams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If it acts, the Free World has the opportunity to condemn another communist dictatorship to Karl Marx’s dustbin of history and avoid a war with a totalitarian superpower circa 2035.

The Chinese Communist Party knows the COVID-19/Wuhan virus pandemic has exposed its imperial war to conquer the world, so it is frantically engaged in psychological and political damage control.

Why? The strategic exposure (a cruel pun) of Beijing’s goal occurs at least 10 years too early. If the CCP and Emperor/President/Dictator Xi Jinping just had another decade of gross domestic product growth; of military modernization; of intellectual property theft; of trade rigging; of bribing crooked EU and American politicians and Ivy League academics; of stroking elite U.S. media; of narrative warfare crafted to undermine democracy and erode free speech — with another 10 to 15 years of unrestricted “all lines of operation” warfare, China could hogtie America and have the military power to dominate Asia and the western Pacific.

If the CCP were to achieve strategic diplomatic, information, military and economic (DIME) power superiority in Asia, the nefarious economic, media, political, academic and cultural lines of operation camouflaging the strategic expansion could be dropped.