Other View: Virus Deaths Aren't Rising With Infections. Mask Up to Keep It That Way.

Trump, Pence and others in the administration have claimed the uptick in confirmed cases is just the result of more testing. This is false. The data clearly shows it’s not just the number of positive cases that are up, but the percentage of positive cases relative to the number of tests administered. The surge is real.

While some states — Texas, Arizona, California, a few others — are also setting new records for hospitalizations, Missouri’s experience is, to date, more common: rising numbers of confirmed cases, but continuing decline in hospitalizations. This is great news, but whether it will last is the still-unanswered question.

The young people affected by this new surge are less likely to suffer symptoms but can still spread the virus. They must endeavor not to, even though it means taking precautions like wearing masks and distancing from their older family members.

If Trump suddenly had the urge to lead instead of behaving like the head of an anti-fact cult, he could have a real impact on which direction the fatality numbers go from here, just by setting the example of wearing a mask and encouraging others to do likewise.

As throughout the pandemic, America remains essentially rudderless. It’s up to Americans themselves to heed the warning of this surge of cases — and prevent it from becoming a surge of death. Mask up.