Other view: Vaccine will be safe route to herd immunity

There is only one way to effectively stop a pandemic caused by a runaway virus.

Enough people need to become immune to it so that it won’t be spread. In short, if one person comes down with a virus but nearly everyone around him is immune, it won’t spread.

That herd immunity or community immunity can be produced in two ways: By catching the virus, though a certain proportion of people will die. Or obtaining a vaccine.

The percentage of people needing to be immune depends on the contagious power of the virus. The measles virus, for instance, is so contagious that 94 percent of the population needs to be immune in order to achieve herd immunity.

For the coronavirus, it’s expected that up to 70 percent of the population being immune will be sufficient to stop the spread.

That means about 200 million Americans need to either have come down with the virus or have received the vaccine.

If the United States allowed the coronavirus to spread unchecked to produce herd immunity, the death toll would be “enormous,” said Anthony Fauci, White House public health adviser.