 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Other View: Updating the electoral count act is a reform true conservatives can get behind

  • 0
State of the Union: Amid disputes, common cause for Ukraine

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

 (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Republicans of conscience in Congress have an unusual opportunity to demonstrate that they still take democracy seriously. And they can do it while touting the most conservative of principles. They can do it by joining Democrats in updating the Electoral Count Act, the archaic law that allowed then-President Donald Trump to attempt his end-run around the voters before and on Jan. 6, 2021.

Some Republicans in Congress and conservative voices like the Cato Institute favor such a reform. They warn, correctly, that the law as written is inherently dangerous in its ambiguity about how electoral votes are to be counted.

When states send their electoral slates to Congress, the 1887 law as currently written opens the process of challenging those slates if just one member each from the House and Senate is to object to them. That was the trigger that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley pulled in the leadup to Jan. 6, when he became the first (and, initially, only) senator to announce he would lodge such an objection — despite the lack of any legitimate doubts about the validity of the election. The nation remembers too well what happened next. Updating the law to set a higher threshold for challenging electors would help thwart any future Hawleys who might decide they like the spotlight more than democracy.

People are also reading…

The same law appoints the vice president to preside over the electoral counting, but it does so in language so ambiguous that the Trumpers used it to claim that Vice President Mike Pence had the power to unilaterally throw out the electoral slates from states that voted against Trump. It was a legally ridiculous claim, but had Pence attempted it, it would have facilitated a constitutional crisis. Specifying the purely ceremonial nature of the vice president’s role would be the easiest of fixes.

The current law also gives state legislatures and governors wide latitude — too wide — regarding whether to accept the electoral slates chosen by the voters or discard them on some pretext and substitute different slates. That’s exactly what some Trump supporters in battleground states attempted last time, and what some state legislatures are attempting to make easier to do in future elections. Updating the law to block such schemes shouldn’t be a heavy lift.

Ultimately, all these ideas are aimed at making the law consistent with the founders’ intent regarding elections as expressed in the Constitution. That’s the most conservative principle imaginable.

To get the necessary Republican buy-in, Democrats must narrowly stick to clarifying this particular law, and resist the urge to address voter access — a worthy fight but one that Democrats have, for the moment, lost. Republicans, meanwhile, must put their allegiance to democracy ahead of their aversion to Trump’s inevitable attacks. Which of them chooses to do that should be a useful barometer to voters regarding who deserves to be in Congress, and who doesn’t.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distributed by Creators.com

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brugger: Can They Be Serious? It Appears So.

Brugger: Can They Be Serious? It Appears So.

Opinion: Idaho students with dyslexia have not received all the intervention services needed to exhibit reading proficiency. Parents and their interest groups have been trying to rectify that for years.

Crapo: Congress must stop fueling inflation fire

Crapo: Congress must stop fueling inflation fire

Opinion: Inflation has accelerated under the Biden Administration to 40-year highs, leaving Idahoans to face soaring prices for everyday expenses. This stealth tax was exacerbated by excessive federal overspending in early 2021, and Congress must abandon reckless tax-and-spend proposals that will add more fuel to the inflationary fire.

Other View: As Isolationists Cower, Ukrainian Resistance and Sanctions Give Putin Hell

Opinion: Russia is now under an elevated state of nuclear readiness in response to unexpectedly strong Ukrainian resistance and an overwhelming global outcry against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of his sovereign neighbor. Putin no doubt thought this invasion would yield a quick ouster of Ukraine's leadership so he could install a Moscow-friendly government. Instead, he is resorting to acts of desperation to mask his embarrassment.

Inside Politics: Support policies that support teacher retention

Inside Politics: Support policies that support teacher retention

Opinion: Imagine you’re a new teacher on your very first day of school about to invite your students in for a year of learning. In addition to the preparation in instruction, assessment, classroom management and content you studied to earn your certification, think of how many other things you needed to learn in order to get to that first day moment: how to take attendance in the school system, which platforms to communicate with parents, what type of technology is available, learning the background of your students on Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and 504s, etc.

Other View: Barr's Tell-all Book Discovers That Trump Was Unfit: Welcome to Earth, Bill

Other View: Barr's Tell-all Book Discovers That Trump Was Unfit: Welcome to Earth, Bill

Opinion: Former Attorney General William Barr spent almost two years running interference for a dangerously unfit president. Now, in a brazen but not terribly persuasive attempt to clean up his image in history, Barr warns that his ex-boss, Donald Trump, didn't belong in the White House and shouldn't be invited back. "Trump cared only about one thing: himself," Barr writes in his new memoir.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News