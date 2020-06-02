Other View: Twitter should defy Trump's threats and delete his cruel libel

By rights, President Donald Trump should face a massive libel judgement for repeatedly alleging MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdered an office employee — a calculated, baseless lie. But while Trump’s Twitter sewage certainly meets the legal standards of libel, his position as president likely makes him untouchable by any such suit. Twitter still has every right to enforce its own standards of online behavior, and it should not matter how much Trump threatens and complains.
That will take courage on Twitter’s part, given Trump’s dangerous move Thursday toward an authoritarian-style crackdown on social media companies — a move made in obvious retaliation for Twitter’s first-ever fact check on two Trump tweets. A president threatening such an attack on the First Amendment requires loud and unified public rejection.
In 2001, Lori Klausutis, 28, an employee in then-U.S. Rep. Scarborough’s Florida office, fainted from a heart condition, hit her head and died. Scarborough, a Republican, was hundreds of miles away in Washington. These are the facts. Yet for years, Trump has insinuated that Scarborough, a Trump critic, committed murder. In a series of recent tweets, Trump called for the opening of “a Cold Case” on “Psycho Joe Scarborough” and asked, “Did he get away with murder? Some people think so.”
No one thinks so. But Trump knows that as president, virtually anything he publicly says would be immune from libel action. Those standards were set before anyone envisioned a president as reckless as this one.
Trump’s stunning cruelty in trying to capitalize on this young woman’s death is laid bare by a heart-rending letter her widower, Timothy Klausutis, sent to Twitter recently, asking that it enforce its own standards and remove the offending tweets: “I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain.”
Twitter has so far refused to remove Trump’s libelous posts. But, separately, the company took the small but unprecedented step Tuesday of attaching fact checks to two of Trump’s misleading tweets about mail-in voting. Trump, predictably, went ballistic, threatening to “close them down.”
On Thursday, he followed up with an executive order suggesting social media platforms that fact-check what users write should lose their protection from liability for posted content — a protection without which such open platforms couldn’t realistically operate.
This dictatorial scheme is likely to collapse on its own in court, but Twitter should push hard against it anyway. Trump has made clear he intends to bully social-media platforms into hosting his lies unchallenged. What better response than to remove a grotesque and clearly libelous smear campaign from its site, and dare Trump’s congressional allies to take a stand.
REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH.
