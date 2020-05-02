Other View: Trump's Order Protects Meatpacking Plant Owners at Workers' Expense

That infection rate didn’t happen by accident. Plant bosses failed to install dividers and impose proper spacing between workers — putting production quotas above worker safety. Unions say workers were threatened with retaliation for taking sick leave. Many stayed on the job even though they were infected.

In a letter Thursday to Parson and other governors, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents more than 250,000 members, called for “strong, anti-retaliation protections” to ensure that workers who feel ill or have tested positive can remain home. “Workers must be encouraged to report any symptoms of illness, or of COVID-19, while at work, as well as any other safety and health hazards, and not suffer any negative consequences for doing so,” the letter said.

The hard line by South Dakota’s Republican governor, Kristi Noem, only encouraged plant owners’ recklessness. “The people themselves are primarily responsible for their safety,” she said two weeks ago. In other words, don’t blame your employers for their role in exposing you to this virus.

Trump’s order could go a step further by removing workers’ right to sue. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has embraced the idea.