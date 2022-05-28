 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Other View: Trump's failure to take revenge on responsible Republican officials is encouraging

  • 0
Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump 

 BRANDON BELL, GETTY IMAGES

Former President Donald Trump chalked up some victories in Tuesday’s primaries, but he suffered a trio of defeats where it most mattered: Georgia, epicenter of Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Three Republicans on whom Trump had declared war for refusing to do his vote-fixing dirty work — Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr — all cruised to victory, trouncing Trump-backed challengers who had endorsed Trump’s election-fraud lies.

Given the heavy emphasis that Trump’s ploys played in these campaigns, Georgia Republicans have spoken loud and clear about their abhorrence of election manipulation. They have done Republicans elsewhere a huge favor by showing them it’s OK to stand up for what’s right while still being loyal to the party.

Trump narrowly lost Georgia to Biden in November 2020. His subsequent efforts to get Georgia’s Republican leaders to overturn the results was in itself justification for impeachment and, arguably, criminal charges. Most infamously, Trump — then a sitting president, remember — personally called Raffensperger, Georgia’s top election official and a member of the president’s party, to pressure him into committing fraud.

People are also reading…

“All I want to do is this,” Trump told Raffensperger in the recorded call: “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” one more than Biden’s margin of victory in the state. “There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.” This was a blatant attempted overthrow of democracy, and Raffensperger’s refusal to yield should make him a political hero to both parties.

But Trump, of course, villainized him for it and backed one of his challengers, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who was among House members who objected to the valid election results on Jan. 6, 2021, and who backed Trump’s lies. Raffensperger on Tuesday beat Hice by almost 20 percentage points.

Kemp won an even wider margin over former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, another backer of Trump’s lies who garnered Trump’s support for it. Ditto with Carr, who easily beat back a challenge from Trump-backed attorney John Gordon, whose campaign was almost entirely about promoting Trumpian conspiracy theories.

There is a dark lining to this silver cloud. An analysis by The Washington Post found that in most primary races around the country, Trump-backed candidates took around 30% of the vote — which, in crowded fields like Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary, was enough to get Trump-backer J.D. Vance the nomination.

That math could be ominous in Missouri, where the U.S. Senate primaries in August will feature more than 20 Republicans. Among them is disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens, who hasn’t yet garnered Trump’s formal endorsement but whose ties to Trump-world and his eager promotion of its lies make such an endorsement possible.

Georgia’s experience should spur Missouri Republicans of conscience to coalesce around a serious candidate — including a conservative independent — who is courageous enough to reject those lies.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, distributed by Creators.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Other View: Celebrate independence and start with Juneteenth

Opinion: As the Fourth of July draws near, Coloradans should prepare to celebrate Juneteenth first. It's a celebration of what's right with the United States. Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill last week making it an official state holiday. President Joe Biden made it a federal holiday in 2021.

Stapilus: The undercard

Stapilus: The undercard

Opinion: Those on one side of the great 2022 Republican primary split - those mainly championing statewide incumbent and major office holders like Governor Brad Little and Representative Mike Simpson - understandably felt celebratory as the results rolled in. After all, Little was re-elected decisively, as was Simpson, both in the wake of very high-profile and bitter campaigns.

Malloy: Kootenai GOP was no help to Souza

Malloy: Kootenai GOP was no help to Souza

Opinion: When Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene decided to leave her seat and run for secretary of state, she assumed she’d have generous support from North Idaho – and especially her longtime friends on Kootenai County’s Republican Central Committee.

Finding My Way: The Cost of Freedom

Finding My Way: The Cost of Freedom

The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington DC carries the inscription “Freedom is not Free.” We’ve all heard that phrase. We all understand that freedom comes at a cost—sometimes a dear one.

Finding My Way: Peaceful joys in an angry world

Finding My Way: Peaceful joys in an angry world

There is so much to talk about this week: the primary election season, the shootings in Buffalo, inflation, Ukraine, CRT, and now GWRT. So instead, we’ll talk about the peaceful joys of watching six-year-olds playing soccer.

Jim Jones: The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s bark is much worse than its bite

Jim Jones: The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s bark is much worse than its bite

Opinion: The outcome of the primary election had to be a serious blow to the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF). Many of the politicians who have danced to its tune in recent years went down to defeat, including Janice McGeachin, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Branden Durst, Ron Nate, Karey Hanks and Chad Christensen.

Jim Jones: We can pay respect to our fallen by being better Americans

Jim Jones: We can pay respect to our fallen by being better Americans

Opinion: Memorial Day is a time set aside for Americans to honor and mourn U.S. military personnel who died in service to their country. There have been many. America suffered 623,468 deaths in its major conflicts since the beginning of World War One. We owe these dedicated men and women our lasting gratitude for putting their lives on the line to protect and preserve our freedoms.

Lenore Skenazy: The lost milestones of childhood

Lenore Skenazy: The lost milestones of childhood

With the popularity of Netflix's "Old Enough," the Japanese show featuring kids ages 2 to 6 running errands, parents here in America have been wondering what age their own kids can safely start doing the same. Allow me to give my opinion, after 15 years of studying just this topic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News