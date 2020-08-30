Other View: Trump's contempt for key ethics law takes center stage at GOP convention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Night Two of the Republican National Convention Tuesday was nothing less than the televised flouting of federal law by the law-and-order party and its presidential candidate. The Hatch Act of 1939 forbids federal employees or resources from being used in political campaigns. Period. Yet there was the taxpayers’ Rose Garden as the backdrop for first lady Melania Trump’s political endorsement of her husband. There was the signing of a presidential pardon and a naturalization ceremony — both governmental functions — used as convention props. And there was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivering an endorsement speech from Israel while on an official visit.

Donald Trump was trying to convey an image of a president at work, but the real message voters should take away is one he has been sending for almost four years: This president doesn’t respect American laws and doesn’t believe himself to be bound by them.