Other View: Trump's Acquittal in Early 2020 Set the Stage for America's Lousiest Year

Unlike Richard Nixon, though, Trump wasn’t able to rally even his own party to his side this time. Late in the year, with remarkably little fuss, Congress passed a defense spending bill that removed names of Confederate leaders that had adorned military bases for generations — and passed it with bipartisan, veto-proof margins, over Trump’s threats.

If the pandemic and the protests were 2020’s unpredicted thunderclaps, Trump’s post-election assault on democracy was as predictable as it gets.

For months before the election, Trump openly undermined faith in the vote. As states expanded mail-in voting options in deference to the pandemic, Trump announced bluntly that he wanted to deny funding to the Postal Service to hamper it. He insisted only votes reported on Election Night should count, which would disenfranchise millions. Warnings became routine that the public should expect late-breaking changes to the vote counts due to mail-in voting, and that Trump could be expected to sow disinformation about that if he lost.