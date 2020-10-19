Other View: 'Trump Vaccine' fears are ignorant and harmful

This week, Johnson & Johnson paused a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate because one of its 60,000 participants is experiencing an “unexplained illness.” This comes after AstraZeneca briefly paused a trial just last month after one of its 30,000 subjects had experienced an illness. That trial resumed once an investigation revealed that the illness was unrelated to the test vaccine, but the delay is not harmless.

Although any slowdown in the testing of a vaccine is a disappointment for a world eager to return to normal as soon as possible, both of these pauses should help debunk the dangerous fearmongering being pushed by the media and leading Democrats that President Donald Trump is going to rush out an unsafe vaccine before the election.

In the vice presidential debate last week, Sen. Kamala Harris reiterated her statement that she would not take a vaccine exclusively on Trump’s say-so.

“If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely,” Harris said. “But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”