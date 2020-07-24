Other View: Trump Invokes Storm-Trooper Tactics in Blatant Abuse of Federal Authority

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cue the black helicopters and lace up the jack boots. President Donald Trump is weaponizing federal forces in a blatantly political bid to stir up urban strife. Federal agents in military-style uniforms, stripped of all identifying insignia, have stormed through downtown Portland, Oregon, beating Black Lives Matter protesters and conducting roundups.

The deployment is eerily reminiscent of storm troopers used by Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to conduct summary arrests and silence pro-democracy activists. Trump argues that the move is to protect federal buildings and monuments. But the agents, including some apparently from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, have expanded their reach beyond federal property.

Trump’s first attempt at this violent strategy was the June 1 seizure by federal troops of Lafayette Square across from the White House so he could stage a photo op. Military commanders objected publicly to Trump’s use of troops for that political stunt. Now he’s using agents from policing forces that don’t fall under Pentagon command.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she never requested federal intervention. “This is a democracy, not a dictatorship. We cannot have secret police abducting people in unmarked vehicles.” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was quoted as calling the action “an attack on our democracy.”