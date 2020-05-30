Other view: Trump finally calls worship 'essential'

Houses of worship don’t seem “essential” or “critical” to lukewarm believers, nonbelievers, or those offended by sectarian belief. To others, they are essential to mental, physical and spiritual well-being. They provide communities for the lonely and form the foundation of our culture’s charitable network. Throughout the pandemic, religious organizations have provided food to the newly unemployed.

“Church is, for many people, their whole life,” said Lamont Banks, vice president of the Colorado Springs Fellowship church board, in a March TV interview. “They come and they get spiritually fed and spiritually talked to and encouraged. Because everybody is going through something different in their lives.”

Our country’s founders left us the First Amendment for critical reasons. They did not give the government a germ exception.

The vast majority of religious organizations in our country advocate respect for life. For that reason, houses of worship are more likely than most liquor stores, pot shops and big-box merchants to enforce extreme distancing, masks and other practices thought to obstruct the spread of COVID-19.

Governors had every right and reason to suggest the voluntary closure of churches. They had no authority to close them by force while creating a different standard for secular gatherings. Trump was late to call them on it but right to finally do so.

Reprinted from the Colorado Springs Gazette distributed by creators.com

