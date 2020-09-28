Other View: Trump again calls for punishing social media companies that fact-check him

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fresh off failing to address a pandemic that has now killed more than 202,000 Americans, President Donald Trump this week found time to dive back into the crucial goal of getting social-media companies to stop fact-checking his statements and calling him out when he lies. Trump’s meeting with Republican state attorneys general regarding Twitter and others was couched as a free-speech issue. It isn’t. Not only do those companies have the right to bar toxic misinformation from their platforms, but they have a public obligation to do so.

The major social-media companies took heavy criticism for allowing themselves to be manipulated by Russian and domestic disinformation during the 2016 election. In their lurching attempts to address those criticisms, some of the companies have started removing false content and fact-checking misleading assertions. Not surprisingly, Trump has been a key source of alert-worthy misinformation. Which is why Twitter this year has appended fact-check labels to several Trump tweets that falsely claimed mail-in voting has been shown to be rife with fraud (it is not).

Republican attempts to show otherwise invariably end like a recent claim from Attorney General William Barr that a man in Texas was indicted for submitting 1,700 fraudulent ballots. Barr’s office later was forced to acknowledge that the number of suspicious ballots involved was actually, um, one.