Other View: Trash-talking vaccine is bad move by Biden, Harris

Americans will need to be encouraged to participate in mass inoculations, not scared away by opportunistic politicians.

Biden, Harris and other Democrats who have picked up this talking point risk sowing doubt about the safety of vaccinations, and are building a false narrative that Trump could somehow rush a defective vaccine into circulation to aid his reelection.

Nine drug companies working on a vaccine were prompted by the Democratic fear-mongering to release a statement Tuesday that they would not deliver a vaccine for public use until it is tested and proved safe.

Hopefully, that still may be within weeks. Clinical trials are progressing at remarkable speed, and the Centers for Disease Control has advised health systems to prepare to begin receiving vaccine doses by the end of October.

It is perhaps too much to hope for that a vaccine against the worst killer of this generation might avoid the bitter, self-serving politics of the moment.

Those who would be our leaders should do or say nothing to erode trust in the process of bringing a life-saving vaccine to widespread application.