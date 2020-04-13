Other view: Time for Banks To Step Up as Nation Confronts a Mortgage and Rent Crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. economy has effectively come to a screeching halt, as if caught in a sci-fi scene where an alien force freezes everything in place, including the incomes of millions of American workers and business owners. Except in this sci-fi twist, the aliens forgot to stop the rent and mortgage bills. Who cares if you’re frozen in place? Pay up or get out.

Calls are growing for a nationwide moratorium on rent and mortgage payments during this pandemic interim when 90% of the country has been obligated to observe stay-at-home orders. Those calls are a warning sign for lawmakers at all levels to sit up and take notice. A major nationwide housing problem looms unless something happens soon to address the rent and mortgage crunch.

As 17 million newly unemployed Americans are learning, it’s nearly impossible to stay at home and go hunting for work at the same time. Unemployment offices are so overwhelmed, their websites are crashing, and telephone wait times are measured in hours. The promised help from that $2.2 trillion federal rescue package still could be weeks away from showing up in people’s bank accounts.

But for most, those rent and mortgage payments are still due. Pay up or get out.