The National Rifle Association says it will turn the Violence Against Women Act into one of its infamous litmus tests on whether members of Congress place Second Amendment rights first and foremost on their political agendas. Americans from all parties and walks of life need to turn this vote into a litmus test of where lawmakers stand on a woman’s right not to be killed or terrorized by a crazed, jealous person with a gun.
The act was originally passed in 1994 and has been reauthorized three times. It expired in February, a victim of the political chaos from the government shutdown. It is time for Congress to expose the NRA as the toothless tiger it is, and the Violence Against Women Act is exactly the bill that can do it.
Members of Congress who vote against this bill — which passed in the House on Thursday by a 263 to 158 vote — need to be called out for effectively declaring that women’s lives matter less than guns. Only one Democrat sided with the NRA in Thursday’s House vote, and 33 Republicans had the integrity and courage to stand up to the gun lobby.
The NRA objects to language in the act that prohibits firearms sales to anyone convicted of stalking or who is subject to a restraining order obtained by a person they are dating or have dated. The language was inserted into the bill not because liberals are once again going crazy with their anti-gun agenda. It’s because guns are a primary means by which jilted lovers or shunned stalkers seek revenge on the person who did the jilting or shunning. Consider these well-documented statistics compiled by the group Everytown for Gun Safety:
— Every year, one in nine prohibited purchasers denied by a background check are domestic abusers.
— Over half of female victims of intimate-partner homicide in America are killed with a gun.
— Because guns are so ubiquitous in America, women are 21 times more likely to be killed with a gun than in other wealthy countries.
— On average, at least 52 women are killed monthly in gun violence inflicted by an intimate partner, and nearly 1 million women in America have survived a gun attack by an intimate partner.
Removing guns from such scenarios wouldn’t protect women from violent ex-lovers or stalkers, but it would certainly limit attackers’ access to a weapon that can inflict immediate, inescapable harm.
The November midterm elections made clear that women are flexing their political muscle like never before, with 102 now holding House seats and 25 in the Senate. Now that the Violence Against Women Act is in the Senate’s hands, it’s time to establish a clear litmus test that says a woman’s right to live free from gun terror takes priority over the NRA’s twisted interpretation of the Second Amendment.
[yawn] I really do wish that authors would do a better job of making their case.
1. Use statistics from an impartial source. Don't quote from a potentially bias organization.
2. When using statistics give context. To say "21 times more likely..." Well what was the begging chance? 0.0000003%? If that is the case a 21 time increase only gives you 0.00000063%!
3. Realize that if you are wanting to save the largest amount of lives, focus on what takes the largest amount of lives. Just like you don't focus on your front door by installing five locks when your back door doesn't have even one.
4. Your fist argument of "1 out of 9" references those who were already being denied by the background checks. So they were not able to purchase a gun, thus they didn't shoot anyone with it. How can you square that statistic with the rest of the deaths? Explain how this relates.
I could go on and on. I'm not advocating one side or the other, but if you are going to make an argument for a position, at lease do it right.
