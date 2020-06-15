× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the coronavirus spread around the world, few institutions distinguished themselves as badly as the World Health Organization. When the public needs reliable medical information, the WHO has failed again and again.

When there might have been a chance early on to contain the virus, the WHO played a key role supporting efforts by the Chinese government to cover up the danger of the disease.

On Jan. 14, it embraced China’s lie that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. On Jan. 22, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus claimed that the virus posed no threat to global public health. By the end of January, as China’s lies and cover-ups and silencing of whistleblower doctors became apparent, Tedros nonetheless praised the communist tyranny for its “transparency.”

As the virus invaded the U.S. and some people started wearing masks to reduce transmission, the WHO interceded to warn against the widespread use of masks. “There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit,” Mike Ryan, WHO executive director of health emergencies, said in late March. “In fact, there’s some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly.”