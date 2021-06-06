Other View: The Trump administration is caught in a lie about its child-separation policy

It should come as no surprise to anyone anywhere that the Trump administration lied about its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents and deporting the parents before they could be reunited with their kids. But there’s at least a small measure of comfort in knowing that a government watchdog has confirmed the lie, saying it can find no evidence to back the administration’s assertions that the separations were voluntary and that parents chose to leave the country without their kids.

A May 18 report by the Homeland Security Department’s inspector general directly contradicts testimony before Congress by then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that “every parent” was given a choice of whether to be deported with their children or leave them behind. It seemed an obvious lie at the time, but since the parents were dispersed to the furthest corners of Central America, and hundreds of their children got lost in the system, there was no way of knowing the truth.