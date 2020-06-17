Other View: The Supreme Court Takes a Stand For LGBTQ Rights, As Trump Undermines Them

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a major victory to the cause of LGBTQ rights, even as the Trump administration moves to undermine those rights. The court ruled that existing federal law prohibits job discrimination based on sexual orientation — a historic decision, made more so by the fact that it was approved 6-3 by a conservative court. It should reverberate in Missouri, where legislators have refused for years to offer the same anti-discrimination protections for sexual orientation that are codified on issues like race, gender and disability.

This important progress from the high court comes as the White House is trying to drag the nation in exactly the wrong direction on this issue. The administration last week formally reversed a rule that protected LGBTQ patients from discrimination in health care. The move has nothing to do with improving care and everything to do with pandering to the evangelicals in President Donald Trump’s base.

Taken together, these two opposing stances on one of the top civil rights issues of our time present a stark choice about what kind of nation America should be. That nation’s president, predictably enough, has chosen to side with retrograde intolerance.