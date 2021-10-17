Other View: The Pandemic Continues Harming the Working Class

“It’s no secret that today’s hiring market is a challenge,” said AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Canes, “and ahead of our massive growth next year, having the support we need is critical. We are all in this together.”

That’s quite the understatement in a time replete with misleading information from powerful officials. Kumaran’s quote is one in a long list of statements from executives in recent weeks that feel—at least to the American workers in a saddled economy—like business leaders are tiptoeing around the obvious: the workforce dilemma is a growing dumpster fire.

Friday’s U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported only 194,000 jobs were created in September. That not only was 47% below the 366,000 jobs created the month prior, but it is also the fewest gained since December 2020, right before the very first Americans were able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Even worse, women lost 26,000 jobs in September. That’s the worst loss since May 2011, excepting the height of the pandemic shutdown in March and April of 2020. All this in a post-vaccine economy most Americans hoped would roar back to life by now.