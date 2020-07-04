Other View: The Last Confederate-Themed State Flag Fell This Week. It's Long Past Time.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What a great gift for America’s birthday: The Confederate States of America officially, finally fell this week. Lawmakers in Mississippi on Sunday voted to scuttle their state flag because it sports a Confederate emblem — the last state flag in America to include that symbol of bondage and treason. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill Tuesday, making it official. Along with modern rejection of other Confederate symbolism, it signals that America is at long last ready to quit honoring an enemy that has no more deserved to be honored than would colonial England, Nazi Germany or Cold War Russia.

Less than 20 years ago, Mississippians voted 2 to 1 to keep their state flag, which incorporates the battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia. Last week, a poll showed 55% of the state now supports changing it. Such is the dizzying speed with which America’s racial awakening has reached even the furthest corners of Dixie.

Reasonable people can disagree upon whether symbols venerating, say, George Washington should be expelled from modern society. America’s first president personally enslaved hundreds of human beings, after all. But he also played a key role in founding the nation, and that’s clearly the point of the statues to him. Washington is honored in spite of the parts of his life that failed to embody the best of America, not because of those failings.