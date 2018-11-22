With the dust settling on the 2018 election (with the exception of one State Senate race which will go to a recount later this month) it will be important for Idahoans to take a breath and survey the political playing field. Not a lot has changed. Democrats picked up three net seats in the House and one (possibly two) seats in the Senate. Idaho Republicans sustained losses not only to Democrats but also the radical right. Just how impactful those losses are may play out next month when the majority decides who will hold the Speaker’s gavel come 2019.
The two most important statewide officers – Governor and Superintendent of Public Instruction – are being filled by people who, at least on paper, define the status quo. In Latin, that term means “existing state.” So, what are we to make of this? How will Idaho’s political playing field look any different in 2019?
Well, there will be a new player in the game come January. It’s big, gray and foreboding – and could cost you more than $500 million.
I am speaking, of course, about the proposed state prison expansion. It was revealed earlier this year in a committee hearing that Idaho will likely have to issue bonds to pay for it. The word “bond” is a polite term for “debt” which means Idaho (us) must go into the red to pay for this project. We can add this debt to the shortfall Idaho faces in infrastructure improvements (at least $300 million), school investments (too large to count) and all the family-supporting jobs that went unfilled in 2018 (thousands).
If you find the price tag jarring, you’re not alone. Earlier this year, State Representative Melissa Wintrow called this $500 million-dollar bombshell a “wake up call,” and she’s absolutely right. But, while the cost may be eye-popping, the fact we’re talking about it should not be a surprise. Let’s do the math:
- Idaho ranks at or near the bottom in education investment.
- Idaho is hundreds of millions of dollars behind in infrastructure improvements and has a failing grade nationwide when it comes to adequate roads, bridges and other transportation needs.
- Idaho left 7,000 STEM-related jobs unfilled in 2018, resulting in $450 million in unpaid wages to our citizens.
When you add all of this up, it is no wonder we may have to raise half-a-billion dollars to house prisoners.
This is the danger of maintaining the status quo. Idaho remains on the wrong side of this ledger as it has for a generation. Instead of investing in dividend-paying programs like education, job training, infrastructure and healthcare, we are going to spend money on a facility where the vernacular includes terms like “gen pop,” “the hole,” and “lock down.”
Because so little has changed politically over the last 30 years, it’s important we all take a step back and think about how we got here in the first place. Maintaining the status quo comes with consequences. Quantifying the costs of inaction is often elusive, but in this case we have a number: $500 million.
We live in a beautiful state with independent men and women, strong values and a desire to get ahead. So, why do we keep electing people who inhibit, rather than cultivate, those ideals? The math set forth above is no coincidence. When you fail to invest in education, job training, infrastructure, and healthcare, you wind up with a population that lacks the skills to fill good-paying jobs, a state that struggles to move goods and services around efficiently, and families who can’t access the healthcare system. When the “existing state” of so many Idahoans is that bleak, the end result is not hard to surmise.
This is the path our elected leaders have led us down.
The 2019 Legislature will no doubt be highlighted by issues like the people’s overwhelming desire for Medicaid expansion, public school funding and campaign finance reform. However, as you process the issue of the day, it is important to step back and examine where we are heading.
Five-hundred million dollars can build a lot of schools, modernize a lot of roads and bridges and lower tuition for a lot of Idahoans. Idaho could be a hub of opportunity and upward mobility. Instead, we are going into debt to expand our state prison system.
This would all be shocking if only it weren’t so predictable.
