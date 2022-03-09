 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Other View: The Case is strong for going after Putin as a war criminal

  • 0
State of the Union: Amid disputes, common cause for Ukraine

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

 (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The evidence is mounting that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. That’s an accusation never to be made lightly in reference to a major world leader because even the United States has engaged in actions abroad that could constitute war crimes. But in Putin’s case, a strong case can be made that the decisions, tactics and strategies are coming straight from the top, and it’s reasonable for the world to demand that he account for those decisions and atone for the mass death and destruction he has wrought on Ukraine.

The attack by Russian forces on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, in southern Ukraine, was beyond reckless and irresponsible. The attack sparked a big fire that threatened the plant’s reactor. As Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, there are 15 nuclear plants around his country under threat of Russian attack, dramatically escalating the chances of a Europe-wide nuclear disaster.

Back in the days when Putin was a KGB agent and Russia was the seat of a vast communist empire, a Russian-run nuclear plant in Chernobyl exploded, prompting the worst nuclear disaster in world history. Putin aims to restore the Soviet motherland’s expansive majesty by re-absorbing Ukraine, and he seems intent on killing as many people and destroying as many civilian buildings as necessary to bring Ukrainians to their knees.

People are also reading…

U.S. officials have denounced the nuclear plant attack as a war crime. Examples of other crimes are multiplying to bolster the case against Putin. He has used cluster bombs, banned under international law, including one attack on a preschool. He has targeted civilian areas on a mass scale — not just an errant bomb strike here or there but rather persistent attacks on apartment buildings, schools and hospitals. Putin might argue that since Ukrainian civilians have joined their military counterparts, using Molotov cocktails against Russian soldiers, they can legitimately be considered combatants. But Putin’s strikes on sleeping children in apartment complexes, or on refugee shelters, belie any such justification.

In its 2003 invasion of Iraq, the United States used cluster bombs on a civilian suburb of Baghdad. The U.S. justification for invading Iraq — that it possessed weapons of mass destruction — was just as fictitious as Putin’s excuses for invading Ukraine. A Spanish judge actually brought a war crimes case against then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. But at least in Iraq’s case, the war accomplished the capture of a far worse war criminal, Saddam Hussein, who attacked his own people with chemical weapons, tortured his opponents and ordered mass executions of Shiites.

Putin’s goal appears to be wanton death and destruction for the sake of terrorizing an entire people into submission. Despite the low chances that he would ever be captured and face trial, attaching a war criminal label to his historical legacy would forever remind the world who the real Vladimir Putin is.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distributed by Creators.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stapilus: Preparing for invasion

Stapilus: Preparing for invasion

Opinion: When Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo spoke recently to the Idaho Legislature, they spoke about the war in Ukraine, and both of them in clear terms blasted Russia for the invasion.

Malloy: McGeachin gives AFPAC standing in Idaho

Malloy: McGeachin gives AFPAC standing in Idaho

Opinion: Idaho Sen. Jim Risch has found a common enemy – and it isn’t President Biden, or congressional Democrats who are trying to ram through their socialist agenda. That’s trivial stuff compared to the monster that Risch is talking about.

Crapo: Congress must stop fueling inflation fire

Crapo: Congress must stop fueling inflation fire

Opinion: Inflation has accelerated under the Biden Administration to 40-year highs, leaving Idahoans to face soaring prices for everyday expenses. This stealth tax was exacerbated by excessive federal overspending in early 2021, and Congress must abandon reckless tax-and-spend proposals that will add more fuel to the inflationary fire.

Other View: As Isolationists Cower, Ukrainian Resistance and Sanctions Give Putin Hell

Opinion: Russia is now under an elevated state of nuclear readiness in response to unexpectedly strong Ukrainian resistance and an overwhelming global outcry against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of his sovereign neighbor. Putin no doubt thought this invasion would yield a quick ouster of Ukraine's leadership so he could install a Moscow-friendly government. Instead, he is resorting to acts of desperation to mask his embarrassment.

Other View: Barr's Tell-all Book Discovers That Trump Was Unfit: Welcome to Earth, Bill

Other View: Barr's Tell-all Book Discovers That Trump Was Unfit: Welcome to Earth, Bill

Opinion: Former Attorney General William Barr spent almost two years running interference for a dangerously unfit president. Now, in a brazen but not terribly persuasive attempt to clean up his image in history, Barr warns that his ex-boss, Donald Trump, didn't belong in the White House and shouldn't be invited back. "Trump cared only about one thing: himself," Barr writes in his new memoir.

Inside Politics: Support policies that support teacher retention

Inside Politics: Support policies that support teacher retention

Opinion: Imagine you’re a new teacher on your very first day of school about to invite your students in for a year of learning. In addition to the preparation in instruction, assessment, classroom management and content you studied to earn your certification, think of how many other things you needed to learn in order to get to that first day moment: how to take attendance in the school system, which platforms to communicate with parents, what type of technology is available, learning the background of your students on Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and 504s, etc.

Lenore Skenazy: The Ancients Understood Doomscrolling

Lenore Skenazy: The Ancients Understood Doomscrolling

Opinion: Think of the Talmud as the Jewish sort of Guide to Life, an ancient text written by rabbis chewing over the thorniest issues for hundreds of years. I mention it today because it's almost as if the Talmud writers understood what would happen if we watched TV or surfed the internet.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News