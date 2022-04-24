Other View: The border immigration crisis returns as the focal point of political outrage

President Joe Biden faces a lot of tough choices in coming weeks as he revises federal border security policies and prepares to open the floodgates to asylum-seekers from trouble spots around the world. Even though Biden has sustained former President Donald Trump’s pandemic-era policy that blocked asylum-seekers from entering, Biden is coming under withering attack from both sides of the aisle.

No matter what decisions he makes, he can be certain that Republicans will explode with outrage, the volume and timing of which magically will coincide with upcoming midterm elections. The far left will explode if he dares to tighten enforcement. But the simple fact is that no president can solve the decades-old border immigration crisis without a concerted effort by Congress to tackle the problem legislatively.

Politics plays in every reaction. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, for example, is seeking reelection in November. And what could garner more headlines than a get-tough yet meaningless gesture like his order for state troopers to halt Mexican cargo trucks for safety inspections after they cross the border? It didn’t matter to him that the trucks already had passed federal safety tests and been cleared through federal customs stations. Abbott decided that they needed an extra check, just to be sure.

He claims that Biden isn’t doing enough to tighten border controls even though Biden has, for the past 14 months, extended President Donald Trump’s controversial pandemic-era directive, known as Title 42, that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until they come up for an immigration hearing. Biden plans to lift that restriction in early May.

Mexican truckers are so angry about Abbott’s inspections that they have staged a protest. The result is that thousands of tons of produce and perishable cargo worth about $12 million a day are rotting at the border.

The border is the convergence point for war refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine as well as migrants fleeing economic hardship and instability in countries like Haiti, Venezuela, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Meanwhile, U.S. immigration judges face a backlog of thousands of cases where they must decide which ones truly qualify for asylum versus those who just seek a better life.

Employers are complaining about a worker shortage brought on, in large part, by their inability to access cheap migrant labor. Millions of agricultural and service-sector jobs continue to go vacant because workers who fled during the pandemic can’t get back into the country.

Republicans like Abbott will do everything in their power to blame Biden for the coming border swarm as well as the inflationary spiral caused, in large part, by the shortage of cheap labor. But the truth is, the immigration problem has been handed down from one administration to the next since the 1980s — not because the president wasn’t doing his job, but because members of Congress have refused to do theirs.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distributed by Creators.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0