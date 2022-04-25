Other View: Texas' spate of discarded ballots is round one in GOP's assault on the vote

Texas recently provided a preview of what elections around red-state America may look like in the future, under newly rewritten laws that impede voting under the guise of fighting vote fraud. The ballots of more than 20,000 Texans were thrown out of the state’s first-in-the-nation primary elections last month — more than one discarded ballot for every 10 cast. That’s roughly tenfold the normal rate of rejection. The rejected ballots came largely from urban, Democratic-leaning areas. All indications are that this was by design.

The spate of new laws in Texas, Georgia, Florida and other Republican-controlled states making it more complicated to vote are based on former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Dozens of courts and countless state election officials of both parties have confirmed that Joe Biden won the election legitimately.

But Trump’s toxic lie, which he continues promoting today, has given Republican elected officials around the country cover to undertake a campaign that some in Missouri and elsewhere had already started before Trump’s presidency. Voter ID laws, mail-in voting restrictions and, most insidiously, changes giving state legislators more power over the certification of vote totals were offered to solve the mostly nonexistent problem of vote fraud. In reality, they addressed what many in the GOP see as a genuine problem: demographic changes that make it more difficult for Republicans to win elections fairly.

When Texas overhauled its vote system last year, the changes were so controversial that Democrat state lawmakers tried to stop it by walking out, prompting a showdown with the state’s Republican leadership. Republicans ultimately got their changes. And now, the results of Texas primaries vividly illustrate why they wanted those changes.

An Associated Press analysis found that almost 23,000 Texas ballots were thrown out, largely based on problems with the complicated new rules the state has for mail-in ballots, which require voters to repeatedly list their driver’s license numbers and other identification. Those thrown-out ballots represented some 13% of the total votes cast. In normal years, just 1% to 2% of ballots are thrown out.

The percentages of rejected ballots were highest in Democratic-leaning urban areas of the state, the analysis found. Historically, minority voters and other urban-dwellers tend to have fewer forms of identification, which could go a long way to explaining the discrepancy — and the GOP impetus for making the changes in the first place.

The precious American right to vote is meaningless when the process is made so unnecessarily cumbersome that a significant portion of the population can’t exercise that right. If this were a mere matter of a badly written law with unintended consequences, that would be bad enough. But in the context of the continuing big lie that’s energizing voter-suppression efforts on the right, it should be clear this disturbing outcome is exactly what was intended.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distributed by Creators.com

