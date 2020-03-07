Other view: Super Tuesday Proves Money Is Not Enough

Certainly, Bloomberg and Steyer would have done worse than that without the money. Steyer, a small-business owner, and Bloomberg, a former mayor, probably would not have qualified for any debates. They likely would have dropped out even sooner than they did.

But, to win elections, candidates have to connect with and persuade voters. They have to show they can hold their own when not hiding behind massive ad budgets.

Some may point to the success of President Trump and see it as proof that a wealthy businessman can use money to buy elections. But Trump’s 2016 campaign was actually one of the most frugal in modern times. In the 2016 primary, Trump spent less than nearly any of his major Republican rivals. In the general election, he was nearly outspent 2-to-1 by Hillary Clinton. The combined total of Trump’s primary spending, $71 million, and general election spending, $398 million, over 17 months was less than Bloomberg spent in just three months on advertising alone.