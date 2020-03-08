Other view: Super-Charged Conservatives Believe the Country Is At Stake

“To read the itinerary is to be amazed at the success of conservatism,” explains National Review. “Over the past few decades, it has gone from ‘irritable mental gestures which seek to resemble ideas,’ in Lionel Trilling’s infamous 1950 description, to a full-fledged movement.”

Despite polite internal disagreements about same-sex marriage, legalized pot, abortion and interventionist policies, one common philosophy unites everyone at CPAC. It is a conviction that the United States is a force of good in the world and should put its own interests first. Socialism is antithetical to the United States and must be stopped.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The “America first” doctrine of President Donald Trump has reunited and energized this hodge-podge movement that last peaked during the Reagan Revolution of the 1980s. Words on a page cannot convey the energy at the sold-out 2.4 million-square-foot Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C. This crowd exudes confidence that Republicans will maintain the White House, the Senate and take back the House in November. It is hard to find any semblance of negativity.

Attendees and speakers at CPAC do not convey grievances. They believe the country has reached a level of success never seen since its inception. They want more of the same, not a change in course.