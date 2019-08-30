Fox News Upsets Trump With the Truth
Even Fox News, the network that rallied American conservatives to put Donald Trump in office, is not immune from the president’s ire. Fox’s sin was taking a break from its fawning praise of Trump’s every statement and action and, instead, daring to present the results of its own poll showing Trump well behind all four of the leading Democratic presidential candidates.
The results appear to have cost the network its Best Friend Forever status and demotion to Trump’s fake news list. He even voiced his displeasure publicly, telling reporters: “There’s something going on at Fox, I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it.” He refused to believe the poll results, adding, “Fox has changed.”
Trump went so far as to threaten the network if it continued reporting the truth: “I think Fox is making a big mistake. Because, you know, I’m the one that calls the shots on that — on the really big debates.” That’s a not-too-subtle reference to the decision on which network gets to host the presidential debates in 2020. For the record, the independent Commission on Presidential Debates decides which network hosts those broadcasts, not Trump.
Denmark Upsets Trump With the Truth
Greenland, as we’ve noted before, is not for sale. Which is why the world mustered a collective giggle when White House officials leaked that President Donald Trump had mused about buying autonomous Greenland, the world’s largest island-nation, from Denmark. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thought nothing of dismissing the idea for what it was: “Absurd.” Really, who could possibly take such an idea seriously?
Apparently, Trump did. He was so upset about Frederiksen’s response that he canceled an upcoming visit to Denmark. Honesty, as Fox News has learned, is not a way to get on Trump’s good side.
The Danes tried hard to repair any damage. Michael Aastrup Jensen, a member of Parliament from Denmark’s center-right Venstre party, told CNN, “So what we will try to do, from the Danish side, is try to have good relations with the country of the U.S. as a whole.”
Alas, Jensen couldn’t help himself: “But President Trump apparently lacks any diplomatic skills whatsoever, and we have to take that into account.” Throwing diplomacy to the wind, he dug deeper: “Every day I say to myself that President Trump cannot get any stranger than yesterday. But he always succeeds somehow.”
Liar, Liar
Bravo to Ellen Weintraub, chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, for saying what shouldn’t have to be said: There’s not one molecule of evidence for President Donald Trump’s irresponsible claims of widespread voter fraud in 2016.
Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by 2.8 million votes, but a handful of swing states handed him an Electoral College victory. Trump has since claimed, repeatedly and falsely, that he also won the popular vote.
That issue has no practical effect — the Electoral College, like it or loathe it, is how America affirms its presidents — but Trump was at it again at a New Hampshire rally, telling supporters the vote “was taken away from us” by fraud.
Weintraub, one of the guardians of America’s election system, pushed back this time, writing a letter to Trump challenging him “to provide any evidence” of his claim or quit undermining public trust in elections.
Americans “need to be able to believe what their leaders tell them,” Weintraub said in follow-up comments.
It won’t change the behavior of our liar-in-chief, but it’s a good reminder for the rest of us.
