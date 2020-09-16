Other View: Short takes on coast-to-coast stupid human tricks

Finally, ‘Fair and Balanced’

It wasn’t surprising that a veteran national security reporter for a major cable network was able to verify key parts of the bombshell piece in The Atlantic about President Donald Trump’s contempt for military sacrifice. What was surprising is that this particular national security reporter works for Trump cheerleader Fox News.

Reporter Jennifer Griffin confirmed, via two former Trump senior officials, that Trump disparaged veterans for serving in Vietnam and that he didn’t want to honor American World War I dead at a cemetery outside Paris.

Trump, being Trump, has called for Griffin’s firing. But many of her Fox colleagues are defending her work.

Journalism Without the Newsroom

Reporters for the Capital Gazette, the Annapolis newspaper that was attacked by a mass shooter two years ago, faced a different kind of attack this week. The newspaper’s owners had announced they are permanently shuttering the newsroom and will have the reporters work from home from now on. The reporters decided to stage a rally in support of saving their newsroom, only to find it already locked when they arrived.