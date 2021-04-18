Other View: See the Border Crisis Through a Journalistic Microscope

Biden campaigned on a promise to reverse Trump’s immigration and border policies. He halted the construction of the wall, reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and promised to ease the process of foreigners obtaining asylum in the United States. He would end the practice of requiring Central Americans seeking asylum to shelter in Mexico while their cases were adjudicated.

Even before Biden took office on Jan. 20, the message was clear south of the border. People struggling to find work, income, and food in some of the hemisphere’s most depressed and corrupt environments heard Biden’s plan as an invitation to head north and cross the border.

The result is what might prove an unprecedented humanitarian border crisis.

“Biden failed to call this a crisis, but this is a crisis,” says Tim Micklin. “I’m telling you, it is a crisis.”

Micklin, a 64-year-old veteran, sells anti-Biden, pro-”America First” flags, T-shirts and a variety of schwag along the Arizona-Mexico border. He’s among multiple people living near, viewing, and dealing with the manifestation of our new president’s policies and words.