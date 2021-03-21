Other View: Republicans Voice Newfound Concern Over Migratory Crisis They Dumped on Biden

The current surge of migrants at the border underscores the uncomfortable realities of President Joe Biden’s new immigration policies. A migrant population that moves en masse, largely based on rumors, was certain to surge northward as soon as word got out that an immigrant-friendly administration was now in charge. And congressional Republicans predictably are primed to exploit this surge to maximum advantage as a way to make Biden appear weak and incompetent.

With immigration certain to be a wedge issue in next year’s congressional elections, Biden cannot afford any missteps. Which means he must execute his policy changes at a measured pace, working to ease the harsh conditions imposed during the Trump administration while also avoiding any words or actions that could be interpreted by migrants as an all’s-clear signal to rush the border. Biden has an exceedingly intricate needle to thread.