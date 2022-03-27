 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Other View: Republicans don't have to accept extremists' shoddy treatment of Jackson

  • 0

Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee worked overtime to trip up Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson or capture a gotcha moment for the cameras during her marathon confirmation hearing this week. The spectacle was exhausting to watch, but like the nominees who went before her in recent years, Jackson handled the questions with dignity and aplomb — unlike her questioners.

Democrats have also had their share of low-blow attempts to defeat conservative Supreme Court nominees. Two notable examples are Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, both of whom had to address direct testimony from women alleging sexual abuse or harassment. Sadly, Senate Judiciary Committee Republican extremists like Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas now think it’s their turn.

The broad experience that made Jackson such a strong choice as a nominee — she’s served as a trial judge, public defender and even school board member — now provide ample sources of material to attack her. Hawley and Cruz seem intent on painting her as the bogeywoman incarnate.

People are also reading…

As a trial judge, she handled child-pornography cases. As a public defender, she represented a terrorism suspect. And as a board member at Washington’s Georgetown Day prep school, Jackson is, in Cruz’s eyes, responsible for every book in the library and every lesson taught. Thus, Jackson is not the embodiment of critical race theory.

As if to make it appear that he’s not attacking Jackson because she’s the first Black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court, Cruz tried invoking the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Then he held up one of several Georgetown Day books and asked pointedly, “Do you agree with this book ... that babies are racist?”

She replied, calmly, that such books and topics “don’t come up (in) my work as a judge, which I am respectfully here to address.” Which is exactly the point. Senators were so busy trying to create campaign-worthy video clips depicting their feigned outrage, they seemed far less concerned with the actual business of the Supreme Court.

When Hawley and others accused her of meting out soft sentences to child pornographers, she batted it right back: If senators want tougher sentences, Congress should pass tougher sentencing guidelines for judges like her to follow.

What’s happening here is fairly obvious. Midterm elections are approaching. Hawley and Cruz are trying to raise their profiles ahead of the 2024 presidential race. These antics are directly aimed at a base heavily dominated by white men and women troubled by America’s growing diversity. And Jackson is among the most high-profile symbols of that diversity.

Moderate Republican senators don’t have to accept this shoddy treatment as representative of their party. A strong bipartisan vote of approval for Jackson is the best way to counter extremism and send Hawley and Cruz back to the caves where they belong.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distributed by Creators.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stapilus: The hard way

Stapilus: The hard way

Opinion: This may sound like one of those web memes that say, “This is great news - for (whoever)!” - upon the receipt of some kind of really horrible news for them; after which, someone might employ (to humorous effect) pretzel logic to try to make the argument.

Reader Comment: Setting the record straight on fairness for all

Reader Comment: Setting the record straight on fairness for all

In recent weeks, I have heard some questions from Idahoans about a bill in Congress that I am cosponsoring: H.R. 1440, the Fairness for All Act. It has come to my attention that certain misconceptions about this bill have spread via social media and even the press, and I would like to take the time to give the facts about this important bill.

Debra Saunders: Ukraine's baby farms

Debra Saunders: Ukraine's baby farms

The video on the website for BioTexCom, aka the Center for Human Reproduction, features Ukrainian men driving babies, born to surrogate mothers, to bomb shelters where smiling caregivers cradle the precious cargo and keep the infants safe from Russian firepower. The company wants prospective parents to know that it is doing its utmost to shield these infants amid a war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News