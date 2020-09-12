Other View: Republican former national security officials urge voting for Biden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a nation beset by a pandemic, recession and civil strife — all worsened by the actions or inaction of President Donald Trump — it’s easy to forget that his failures in office aren’t just domestic. In a searing public letter, 73 top Republican former U.S. national security officials declare that Trump “has gravely damaged America’s role as a world leader” and “failed to stand up for American values” around the world.

National security was once viewed as a Republican strong point. Moderate Republican voters should consider the damage Trump has done to that priority, and how much more he would do if given four more years in office.

The experts’ statement is reminiscent of one four years ago, when, during Trump’s 2016 campaign, 50 senior Republican national security officials signed a letter warning that Trump would be “the most reckless president in American history.”