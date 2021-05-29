Other View: Rep. Greene's toxic antics are further poisoning U.S. politics. Expel her, already.

Just when it seemed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., couldn’t go any further off the rails, she compared pandemic masking rules to the evils of the Holocaust. It’s the latest in a long line of offenses that go far beyond rank partisanship, including her bizarre and potentially dangerous obsession with fellow congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Greene has already been removed from her committee assignments, a remedy that appears to have only given her more time for mischief.

The House isn’t helpless here. There is a process in place for expulsion of members who bring the body into disrepute. Greene has passed that threshold multiple times now.

In a political era rife with vitriol and disinformation, Greene has become the most recognizable face of both in Congress — a remarkable achievement, given that she was just seated for her first House term in January. A far-right activist who enthusiastically traded in wacky conspiracy theories like QAnon, her schtick is grounded in xenophobia and racism. Two years before she assumed office, for example, she was videoed walking the halls of Congress belligerently banging on the office doors of Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive congresswomen of color alleging they weren’t legitimately in power.