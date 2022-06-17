 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Other View: Red states hurt themselves by rejecting climate-conscious investment policies

  • 0

Big investment firms, including those that manage billions of dollars in public workers' retirement accounts, face punishment by various state legislatures simply for declining to put their investments in fossil fuel companies that contribute to global warming. The investment firms accurately portray such companies as a long-term economic risk. But legislatures in politically red states with fossil-fuel-heavy economies are fighting back, refusing to let such investment firms handle their state workers' portfolios.

In essence, those states are moving to boycott investment firms that acknowledge the realities of climate change. They claim that climate-conscious investing is just "woke" virtual signaling that puts their clients at a financial disadvantage. "It's for the pop culture," was the dismissive assessment of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, Politico reported earlier this year. "From a fiduciary standpoint, it has nothing to do with markets or market viability."

Wrong. What happens to the climate is intrinsically important to the future of financial markets. The irony is, it's those conservative politicians who are introducing ideological sparring where it doesn't belong, and doing it at the expense of sound investment decisions. That's because, whether they acknowledge it or not, climate change is real and is already having major economic impacts on coastal regions and other areas. To fail to consider that fact is the height of irresponsibility, with potential downsides not just for the planet, but for the firms' investment returns.

People are also reading…

Higher sea levels, increased flooding and droughts, and less predictable hurricane seasons have direct impacts on real estate markets and commodity prices. Steering investment away from industries that contribute to those issues is a wise long-term strategy. Further, society is moving inexorably (if too slowly) toward alternative energy sources like solar and wind, making fossil fuels an iffy long-term investment in and of itself.

Yet Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia and other red states have moved or are moving to cut ties with investment firms that have divested from fossil fuels. The conservative politicians behind that trend invariably present themselves as clear-eyed fiscal realists breaking with starry-eyed entities that are just pandering to liberal sensibilities. Never mind that the science -- and, ultimately, the economics -- is entirely on the side of those who are pulling back from fossil fuels.

Those on the other side include entities like the Heartland Institute, a fossil-fuel industry front organization that has for years been a top purveyor of climate misinformation aimed at preventing policies that mitigate global warming. The involvement of Heartland and other groups like it in pushing these red state policies to punish climate-conscious investment firms speaks volumes about what's really going on.

Ultimately, Texas and the rest can choose whatever investment firms they want, based on whatever criteria they want. But in betting on fossil fuels, they're betting against the planet -- and, in the end, hurting their own portfolios.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, distributed by Creators.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Jones: Idaho has a potent law to prosecute political intimidation and violence

Jim Jones: Idaho has a potent law to prosecute political intimidation and violence

Opinion: The explosion of four bombs in the City of Coeur d’Alene on September 15, 1986, was somewhat of a turning point in the effort to rid Idaho of the malignant influence of the Aryan Nations white supremacist group. The gang had established a foothold in the Idaho Panhandle and was intent on making it a national bastion for supremacists. 

Finding My Way: Abortion and the Male Escape Clause

Finding My Way: Abortion and the Male Escape Clause

I would feel a lot more comfortable about all the states who have lately passed new highly restrictive abortion laws, along with the other states just waiting for Supreme Court’s shoe to drop, if we weren’t just talking about women.

Stapilus: A process for banning books

Stapilus: A process for banning books

Opinion: The Nampa School Board has decided to spend time - its staff’s time - developing a process for banning books. But why bother? They already know how to do that. They’ve done it already.

Brugger: This conspiracy was not just a theory

Brugger: This conspiracy was not just a theory

Any reader who wishes to can look in the archives for my columns during Trump’s presidency. I saw the increasing amounts of conspiracy theory being passed around and the daily characterizing of media as purveyors of false information which are the mark of dictatorship.

Writers on the Range: The Colorado River Compact hasn’t aged well

Writers on the Range: The Colorado River Compact hasn’t aged well

Opinion: The Colorado River Compact turns 100 this year, but any celebration is damped down by the drying-up of the big reservoirs it enabled. The Bureau of Reclamation’s “first-ever” shortage declaration on the river acknowledges officially what we’ve known for years: the Compact and all the measures augmenting it, collectively known as The Law of the River, have not prevented the river’s over-development.

Lenore Skenazy: Stopping for cake is not a crime

Lenore Skenazy: Stopping for cake is not a crime

It was, Nzinga Terrell-Brown hoped, the beginning of her dream of becoming a teacher. In 2018, when she got a job as a teacher's aide, her future looked bright. But a couple months in, she was fired...

Jim Hightower: The corporate conspiracy on the court

Jim Hightower: The corporate conspiracy on the court

Opinion: Who is rigging America's legal system against workaday people? The Supreme Court's right-wing extremists, that's who. Just a handful of aloof, unelected judges have been turning what's supposed to be a citadel of justice into an unrestrained political instrument for instituting autocratic, plutocratic, theocratic power over us.

Reader Comment: Ancient technology for today

Reader Comment: Ancient technology for today

Learning from the past is not the same as living in the past. In fact, learning from the past is the only way one can truly live either progressively or conservatively in the present, whatever one’s preference might be.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News