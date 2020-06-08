Other View: Rand Paul's obstruction of a widely backed anti-lynching bill Is outrageous

That is, finally, on the cusp of changing. The Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed the House in February with just four “no” votes, an extraordinary show of unity in these polarized times. The Republican-controlled Senate had earlier passed a similar measure and appeared poised to pass it again.

But in an astonishing display of tone-deafness, Paul is using his prerogative as a senator to prevent the legislation from being called. Paul has actually been holding up the bill for months, but it was only after National Journal revealed that fact this week that he publicly articulated his reasoning: He claims the bill would allow lesser crimes to be “conflated” with lynching. That’s a strained, unsupported stance that most of Paul’s fellow Republicans don’t appear to agree with.

Those who think this is much ado about a crime that no longer happens aren’t paying attention. While George Floyd’s horrific death in Minneapolis police custody might not meet the technical definition of a lynching, the killing in Georgia of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery — allegedly by three white men who stalked and shot him — certainly could. And in any case, there’s a broader point: Specifying lynching as a federal crime would be an important symbolic statement against racial injustice in all its forms.

Paul has a history of obstruction and grandstanding, but this time, he has picked a battle that’s both philosophically indefensible and hurtful to a nation that’s already hurting enough. He should stand down.

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0