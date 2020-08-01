Other view: Putting Safety Above Party

The concerns only grew as Florida’s COVID-19 caseload peaked, and peaked, and peaked again. Too many Floridians are testing positive for the virus, and it’s impossible to blame that on increased testing — the percentage of positive tests rarely drops below 10 percent. More people are getting sick. More are dying. The idea of bringing conventioneers into this petri dish of infection, and then sending them home to possibly infect friends and family, seemed more and more irrational.

A University of North Florida poll conducted in late June found a 16-point margin of opposition to the RNC among Jacksonville residents. Over the past week, the rumblings of doubt grew to near-deafening. Among them: Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams’ statement that he could not guarantee security for the event; City Council President Tommy Hazouri’s own announcement that he opposed the event and, as reported by Politico, a growing consensus among top-level national Republicans that this event was a disaster in the making.

By most accounts, the final decision was Trump’s. His announcement Thursday evening acknowledged reality: “I looked at my team, and I said the timing of this event was not right, just not right, with what’s happening recently with the flare up in Florida.”

Over the coming weeks, there will still be work to do — hastily written contracts that must be unraveled, travel plans to cancel. Without a doubt, many people in Jacksonville are deeply disappointed, and some could lose significant investments. These are all regrettable developments — casualties of a decision that never should have been made in the first place.

REPRINTED FROM THE PANAMA CITY NEWS HERALD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0