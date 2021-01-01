Other View: Prosecuting the victim in a sex-trafficking and murder case

A full-page ad by actor Jamie Lee Curtis in the Dallas Morning News drew much-needed national attention to law enforcers’ responsibilities when children are exploited by predatory adult sex traffickers. It is an environment where things can go wrong very quickly for kids, and in the case of Zephaniah “Zephi” Trevino, that’s exactly what happened last year when she was 16. Trevino could face prosecution starting Jan. 4 for a murder that occurred when her defenders say she was being trafficked for sex.

While the legal lines remain murky on an adult’s right to sell sex for money, there is no gray area when it comes to children. “The term prostitution can delude or confuse one’s understanding of this form of child sexual exploitation,” the U.S. Justice Department says. “It is important to emphasize that the children involved are victims.”

In California, lawmakers in 2016 passed a law to ban law enforcers from arresting sex workers under age 18 on prostitution-related charges, which opponents argued was an attempt by liberal lawmakers and then-state Attorney General Kamala Harris to legalize underage prostitution. It was, in fact, an effort to codify that children cannot be arrested and punished for a crime in which they are the victims. Texas has no such law.