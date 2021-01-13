Other View: President Trump Will Never Learn. But GOP Leaders Like Blunt Should

The definition of insanity, the saying goes, is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting a different result. In that context, the notion that President Donald Trump has been chastened by the events of last Wednesday and poses no further threat to the republic in his final days in office sounds a little, well, crazy.

Yet that’s the position of Sen. Roy Blunt and other supposed grownups in the GOP room who say Trump should finish out his term without pressure for resignation or removal. Trump “touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again,” Missouri’s senior senator said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday.

Talk about expecting a different result. In fact, every minute Trump retains power is another opportunity for him to finish the assault on America that he began with Wednesday’s conflagration on Capitol Hill.