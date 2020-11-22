Other View: Pols Catch COVID, Placing Pandemic in Perspective

It wasn’t so long ago that it was big news when prominent players in politics came down with a case of COVID-19. Now, of course, there’s a long list of them.

It also wasn’t too long ago when the public looked on in amazement if some of the prominent pols who contracted the virus appeared to be taking it in stride. Maybe they even shook it off within days. It was met with disbelief by much of the national and international press, and with indignation by the political establishment.

Take, for example, Texas U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, the vaccine skeptic and mask critic who tested positive during a screening last summer as he boarded Air Force One. He later would tell a local newspaper in his district he felt “better than before I had it.” Then, there’s that all-time study in COVID nonchalance, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He was criticized for dismissing the upper-respiratory ailment throughout the spring, then caught it in July. Unbowed in August, he pronounced, “unfortunately nearly everyone here is going to catch it eventually ... What are you afraid of? Face up to it.”