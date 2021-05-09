Other View: Pivotal Moment for the GOP as It Seeks to Punish a Truth-Teller

The Republican caucus in Congress has made the choice clear: Staying in the GOP leadership requires blind loyalty to former President Donald Trump, truth be damned. Rep. Liz Cheney, the third most powerful House Republican, now faces ouster from her position for choosing honesty and integrity over perpetuating Trump’s tired lie that the November election was stolen from him.

The Wyoming Republican and daughter for hawkish former Vice President Dick Cheney tweeted Monday: “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading the BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.” Though this newspaper strongly disagrees with the Cheneys on most issues, there’s no distance between us when it comes to taking a principled stand in defense of truth over partisan loyalty.

Cheney went on to state at a closed-door conference: “We can’t embrace the notion the election is stolen. It’s a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy. ... We can’t whitewash what happened on Jan. 6 or perpetuate Trump’s Big Lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on Jan. 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.” She reiterated the overriding importance of defending a peaceful transfer of power.