 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
OTHER VIEW | ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

Other View: 'Personhood' abortion laws could nix the last, most basic protection women have

  • 0
Abortion Idaho

FILE - A sign reading "My body, my Choice," is taped to a hanger taped to a streetlight in front of the Idaho State Capitol Building on May 3, 2022. The Idaho Supreme Court ruled on Friday, Aug. 12, that the state's strict abortion bans will be allowed to take effect while legal challenges over the laws play out in court.

 SARAH A. MILLER, IDAHO STATESMAN

A growing effort in the newly empowered anti-abortion-rights movement is one that should drive home just how dangerous that movement has become to women. Attempts are underway to write “personhood” statutes into state or federal law, effectively declaring that a newly fertilized egg has all the same constitutional and human rights as any person — including the woman carrying it.

Under such a statutory scheme, abortion at any point, for any reason, would by legal definition be murder. Abortion bans would no longer allow exceptions to preserve the life of the woman, since both she and the zygote she carries would have identical legal standing. This extremist agenda isn’t some alarmist fantasy of the left but a stated goal of the anti-choice movement that, with the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, is now being pursued by Republican politicians in legislatures and Congress.

Immediately after the Supreme Court scuttled Roe’s longstanding protections in June, Republican-controlled states began passing or activating abortion bans of varying severity. Missouri’s is one of the strictest, banning the procedure from conception, even in cases of rape or incest, unless it’s necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman.

People are also reading…

That one exception is, so far, common to all the new state abortion restrictions — but there’s nothing in the Supreme Court’s ruling requiring it. As such, it was virtually inevitable that some in the anti-choice movement would soon begin agitating to remove exceptions that elevate the importance of the woman’s life over that of what they consider to be another person.

As The New York Times reports, conservative lawmakers in Georgia and Indiana want to make their already-strict abortion bans absolute by removing any exceptions. Georgia already has a law on the books giving tax exemptions and child-support status to fetuses. At least one similar proposal is pending in Congress. It’s a notion with obvious symbolic aims, if largely unworkable in the real world. (Are state officials charged with child-support and tax collection going to be expected to parse pregnancy test results?)

But the dangers of this mindset go far beyond bureaucratic complexity. Women with health conditions that make pregnancy inherently life-threatening — which could even include very young teenagers not physically developed enough to safely give birth — would be condemned by a legal structure that gives her no more right to live than the clump of cells in her body. Routinely used birth-control methods that prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb could be criminalized. Even a lifesaving procedure like chemotherapy could be defined as murder if it interrupts a pregnancy.

Solid majorities of Americans support reasonable abortion rights, but that only matters if it translates into votes in the midterms. Only the electoral rejection of this extremism will keep women safe from an agenda that views their basic rights — and their very lives — as virtually irrelevant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stapilus: An Idaho kicker?

Stapilus: An Idaho kicker?

Opinion: Here is one of the most remarkable court arguments I have ever heard of, and it happened last week in Boise, in federal court.

Lenore Skenazy: Mom guilty of not being paranoid enough

Lenore Skenazy: Mom guilty of not being paranoid enough

Tucson, Arizona, mom Sarra X was testifying at a hearing to determine if she was guilty of neglect for letting her son, 7, and his friend, 5, play in the park while she shopped for a Thanksgiving turkey in 2020. Spoiler alert: She lost. 

Debra Saunders: Worse than a crime, a mistake

Debra Saunders: Worse than a crime, a mistake

Opinion: On Wednesday, David Leonhardt reported on a poll that showed Democrats who believed COVID presented a "great risk to their health" had shrunk. Leonhardt credited "changing reality" for the left's more realistic view of personal risk. I'd argue that politics, not science, is the driver.

Finding My Way: How journalism dies

Finding My Way: How journalism dies

James Madison, America’s fourth president, once wrote that “if men were angels, no government would be necessary.” But men are not angels. And sometimes power and money corrupt even our most high-minded public servants. 

Crapo: Working to protect Idahoans from supersized IRS enforcement

Crapo: Working to protect Idahoans from supersized IRS enforcement

Opinion: When Congress debated the "American Rescue Plan," Democrats insisted this $1.9 trillion debt-financed spending spree would not fuel inflation and was needed for the economy. As Republicans and many economists predicted, the economy overheated, inflation soared and gas prices doubled.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News