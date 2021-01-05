Other View: Our Hopes for a Post-COVID 2021

The end of the pandemic — and a return to normal. OK, the first part’s an easy wish because in all likelihood it will happen sooner rather than later given current trend lines and the arrival of a vaccine. What’s not as clear is how quickly our state will return to a pre-pandemic outlook. And make no mistake, that’s the change that will be most tangible to the majority of Americans who haven’t caught the virus itself. Without a doubt, some will continue to worry about airborne ailments and germ-infected surfaces even after the pandemic is officially declared dead. And that makes sense for vulnerable groups like those of advanced age or with compromised immune systems. But we hope to see most Americans embrace anew the zest for life that helps define our country. It could be scaling the cliffs or hitting the slopes; cheering on the sports teams — in person with thousands of others; clinking glasses at a favorite eatery or pub, or dancing cheek to cheek — if that’s how you like to dance. Maybe it’s just working out at the gym. It also means seating our children once again in real classrooms and letting them return to the sports field — getting them back in the game of growing up. One lesson we must not learn from last year is to live in fear.