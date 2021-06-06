Other View: New politics and policies treat children like chattel

A nationwide movement advocates removal of law enforcement officers from schools — the institutions in which we need them most.

Every nine minutes, a child is sexually abused in the United States. Well-documented sexual abuse of children in public schools continues without public or media outrage.

The list could go on, but it is reasonable to conclude our country is headed in a direction contrary to the interests of protecting children and bringing them up as people who love and defend their country.

None of this should come as a surprise. Children have almost no political or economic leverage and are at the mercy of adults. When the adult world loses direction and common values, children pay the price.

Bad public policy, excessive taxation, civil unrest, and deficient public safety will always and forever exact a disproportionate toll on those with the least clout economically, politically and socially. Think children.

As seen over the past year, poor people and children incur the highest increases in crime when society attacks the morale and funding of law enforcement. They lack the wealth and power to defend themselves with guards, gates, guns, locks and security cameras.